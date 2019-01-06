Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A Philadelphia police officer seriously injured in a crash is receiving prayers from his parish Sunday.  Holy Redeemer Catholic Church will pray for a speedy recovery for officer Andy Chan during the 11:15 a.m. mass.

Officer Andy Chan is known to be devoted to Holy Redeemer Catholic at 9th and Vine Streets.

The highway patrol officer suffered serious head injuries after a minivan collided with his motorcycle in Mayfair Thursday night.

He’s in critical, but stable condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s