PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer seriously injured in a crash is receiving prayers from his parish Sunday. Holy Redeemer Catholic Church will pray for a speedy recovery for officer Andy Chan during the 11:15 a.m. mass.

Officer Andy Chan is known to be devoted to Holy Redeemer Catholic at 9th and Vine Streets.

The highway patrol officer suffered serious head injuries after a minivan collided with his motorcycle in Mayfair Thursday night.

He’s in critical, but stable condition.