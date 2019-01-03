BREAKING:Highway Patrol Officer Critically Injured After Being Struck In Northeast Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia Highway Patrol officer is reportedly injured after an accident on Thursday night.

It happened over Rhawn Street and Roland Avenue in Northeast Philly.

Authorities tell CBS3 that the officer was struck and rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

CBS3 has learned the officer is currently listed in critical condition.

Authorities say the driver who struck the officer stayed at the scene.

The officer was on his way to work at the time of the accident.

Stay with CBS Philly as we continue to follow this developing story.

 

