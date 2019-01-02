  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A ShopRite store in West Philadelphia is closing. The owner is placing the blame on Philadelphia’s tax on soda and sweetened drinks.

Signs posted on the 67th and Haverford store say its shutting down March 14.

Store owner Jeff Brown says this location has lost approximately 25 percent of its business over the last two years because of the tax on soda and sweetened drinks.

So far, no comment from the city.

Brown says the 111 employees will be transferred to his 12 other supermarkets.

