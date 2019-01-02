Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Among New Year’s resolutions, the most popular remains losing weight. The most successful diet is one that you can stick to.

And no, unfortunately, there is still no magic fix for losing weight, but there are certain diets that have been shown to be more successful.

The produce section of the grocery store is best for getting food that will help you lose weight.

The best overall diet in the 2019 U.S. News & World Report annual rankings is the perennial favorite — the Mediterranean diet, which focuses on produce, especially berries, whole grains, nuts and other healthy fats like olive oil and fish — salmon being a nutrient-loaded favorite.

The DASH diet was second — that’s Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. It’s very similar to the Mediterranean plan.

In third place, is something new called the Flexitarian Diet. It’s mostly plant-based, with meat and other animal products in moderation. It’s more flexible than fully vegetarian or vegan diets. You can occasionally add eggs, chicken or fish.

Weight Watchers — now called WW — was fourth. It assigns points aiming for nutritious foods with fewer calories. Accountability and personal interactions are also a big part of the WW success.

The report also listed diets that are best for fast weight loss.

First place went to the HMR Diet, which uses meal replacement shakes and allows some fruits and vegetables.

Next, was Atkins, which is low-carb.

Third for quick weight loss was the keto diet — very low-carb, high-fat.

WW was ranked fourth in that category

Doctors say healthy weight loss is just one to two pounds per week. So right now while everyone is all jazzed to lose weight fast, slow is better.

And no matter what diet you choose, drinking lots of water is a big help.