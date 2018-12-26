Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thanks to a new federal ruling, price transparency is coming to U.S. hospitals. It requires all hospitals to post an online list of the cost of their standard services.

Some consumer advocates say even though those lists will be beneficial, it doesn’t do enough to inform patients about adjusted and sometimes increased costs due to insurance and other factors.

No Mega Millions Winner, Jackpot Reaches $348 Million

Those prices are expected to be available online Jan. 1.