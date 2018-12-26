Filed Under:Healthcare, HealthWatch, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thanks to a new federal ruling, price transparency is coming to U.S. hospitals. It requires all hospitals to post an online list of the cost of their standard services.

Some consumer advocates say even though those lists will be beneficial, it doesn’t do enough to inform patients about adjusted and sometimes increased costs due to insurance and other factors.

Those prices are expected to be available online Jan. 1.

