PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia school began the new year on a healthy note as thousands of pounds of produce was delivered thanks to a city program called Fresh For All.

Dobbins CTE High School kicked off 2019 with fresh carrots, tomatoes, oranges and more as the program aims to help students and the community get healthier.

“This is a great time to do this,” said Laura Crandall of the Mayor’s Office of Education. “It’s the new year, people are making resolutions, so we want to make it easier for people to keep those resolutions.”

Philabundance delivers 4,000 pounds of fresh produce each week to the school on Lehigh Avenue as part of the Mayor’s Office of Education program called Fresh For All.

“Who would not love to have something nice and fresh in their refrigerator or just in their head to enjoy for the day, because that could be a highlight of the day,” said senior Sianae MacRyan.

Learning to enjoy fresh, healthy food is just one part of the program — there are also a variety of fitness programs and attention to mental health.

“We want to make sure that we’re educating people so they know and can access healthy options for themselves,” said Crandall.

The idea is that the students spread their knowledge into the community as they help hand out the free produce to people who live in the community.

“Instead of junk food or things that they get from corner stores, try to get fruits and veggies, try to eat it,” said senior Renata Suarez. “It’s healthier for you.”

There are about 6,500 students in community schools around the city who get the school-based services.