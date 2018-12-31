Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Waving goodbye to 2018 with a bang from Penn’s Landing? Philadelphia Police are unsure how many people will party on the waterfront.

Realistically, the rain will keep crowd numbers down — but take into account the single-digit temperatures last year. It’s thought more people will come out this year even though it may be pouring.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Deputy Commissioner Dennis Wilson told reporters the city is in good shape.

“Right now there are no credible threats,” Wilson said.

Police commanders spend weeks planning for these large-scale events. Over the next 24 hours, most of the force will be on the clock.

“For the crowd control end, we have uniformed officers, you should be able to see a uniform officer wherever you are,” Wilson said. “We also have plain clothes counter-surveillance in the crowd. We’ll have high ground both (waterfront firework) events.”

Those taking in New Year’s Eve on the Blue Cross RiverRink ice are comfortable with what level of security people say the department maintains high visibility.

“We’re having a day with my oldest son, we’re having a special day where my best friend and I take him ice skating,” Fishtown resident Danielle Taylor said. “I feel it’s safe, lots of security, and there’s a lot of people here watching out.”

“We always pull out last year’s plans, we have meetings with city agencies involved and we keep getting better and better at it,” Wilson said. “That’s for every event, not just tonight and tomorrow.”