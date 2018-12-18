Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Planning your New Year’s Eve just got easier. PATCO is offering free train rides from South Jersey to Philadelphia — and back — on the holiday.

The free rides are thanks to an advertising sponsorship with Heinenken.

“The free rides are aimed at offering a responsible, convenient travel option for those who want to enjoy New Year’s Eve festivities without the worry and hassle of driving,” PATCO said.

The offer begins at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 and runs through 4 a.m. on Jan. 1. During those hours, entry gates will be open for free passage.

PATCO trains will run on a special holiday schedule with six-car trains running every 15-minutes from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and every 30 minutes from 11:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Exact schedules and times have not yet been released.

It’s the third straight year PATCO has offered free rides.