PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles’ fans can take a breather and enjoy their New Year’s celebrations. Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson says Nick Foles will start in the NFC Wild Card Game Sunday against the Chicago bears. Concerns over Foles’ health came when he left Sunday’s 24-0 win over the Redskins in the 4th quarter after taking a big hit from linebacker Ryan Kerrigan.

His early exit left him four snaps shy of a $1 million bonus. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Birds needed to make the playoffs and Foles had to play 33 percent of the Eagles’ snaps this season to receive the bonus.

But, he continues to break records. Foles tied the all-time NFL record with 25 straight completions before his exit Sunday.

The Eagles stole a spot in the playoffs after the Chicago Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings.

The NFC Wild Card Game will be Sunday at 4:40 p.m.