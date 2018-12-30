BREAKING:Eagles Clinch Wild Card, Will Visit Bears In Wild Card Round
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMGod Friended Me
    10:30 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:30 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    12:05 AMJeep Sports Zone
    12:35 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eagles 2018, Local TV, Nick Foles, Washington Redskins

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ouch. Not only did Nick Foles get injured in the Eagles’ playoff-clinching win over the Redskins Sunday, his wallet also took a hit.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Birds needed to make the playoffs and Foles had to play 33 percent of the Eagles’ snaps this season to receive a $1 million bonus.

Here We Go Again: Eagles Steamroll Redskins, Get Help They Need To Secure Wild Card

The Super Bowl MVP was on track to do so, until a fourth-quarter injury forced the record-setting QB out of the game.

Nick Foles Ties NFL Record For Consecutive Completions In A Game

Nate Sudfeld finished the game for the Birds, while Foles missed the Eagles’ final 10 offensive snaps.

And, you guessed it, Foles finished just four snaps short of his goal, finishing the season at 32 percent. Brutal.

An update on Foles’ status is expected Monday. The Eagles will visit the Bears in the wild card round.

Comments
  1. Joe Cabrey says:
    December 30, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Everyone who celebrated the Eagles Super Bowl win needs to send our MVP $1.00 to offset this!

    Send to

    Mr. Nick Foles
    c/o Philadelphia Eagles
    NovaCare Complex
    One NovaCare Way
    Philadelphia, PA 19145

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s