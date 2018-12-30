Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ouch. Not only did Nick Foles get injured in the Eagles’ playoff-clinching win over the Redskins Sunday, his wallet also took a hit.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Birds needed to make the playoffs and Foles had to play 33 percent of the Eagles’ snaps this season to receive a $1 million bonus.

Oh, this is brutal. #Eagles QB Nick Foles needed to play 33% of the snaps on the season to get a $1M bonus for making the playoffs. He played 61 of 71 today, thanks to his injury. He falls 4 snaps short! He had 357 of 1,092 and he needed 361. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2018

The Super Bowl MVP was on track to do so, until a fourth-quarter injury forced the record-setting QB out of the game.

Nate Sudfeld finished the game for the Birds, while Foles missed the Eagles’ final 10 offensive snaps.

And, you guessed it, Foles finished just four snaps short of his goal, finishing the season at 32 percent. Brutal.

An update on Foles’ status is expected Monday. The Eagles will visit the Bears in the wild card round.