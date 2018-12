Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A South Philly staple known for its late-night fare is scaling back its hours. Penrose Diner announced that it will no longer be open 24 hour a day.

The diner cited staffing issues as the reason for the change.

‘Unbearable’: Police Searching For Suspects Who Stole Large Wooden Bear Sculpture From Orthodontist’s Office

Beginning Monday, the diner will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight.