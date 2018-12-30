Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in South Jersey are searching for two criminals who stole a large wooden bear sculpture from an orthodontist’s office Friday morning.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., two suspects stole the bear from Kadar Orthodontics on Egg Harbor Road. Police say the two drove off in a red Nissan Frontier.

The comments on the Washington Township Police Department’s Facebook post are also amazing and full of bear puns.

If anyone has any information on these subjects please contact Detective Longfellow at 856-589-0330.