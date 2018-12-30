BREAKING:Manny Diaz Leaves Temple To Become Miami's Next Head Coach
Credit: CBS3

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in South Jersey are searching for two criminals who stole a large wooden bear sculpture from an orthodontist’s office Friday morning.

washington township stolen bear Unbearable: Police Searching For Suspects Who Stole Large Wooden Bear Sculpture From Orthodontists Office

Credit: Washington Township Police Department

At approximately 1:30 a.m., two suspects stole the bear from Kadar Orthodontics on Egg Harbor Road. Police say the two drove off in a red Nissan Frontier.

The comments on the Washington Township Police Department’s Facebook post are also amazing and full of bear puns.

washington township bear suspects Unbearable: Police Searching For Suspects Who Stole Large Wooden Bear Sculpture From Orthodontists Office

Credit: Washington Township Police Department

If anyone has any information on these subjects please contact Detective Longfellow at 856-589-0330.

 

 

 

