HATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Christmas present left outside a Wawa in Hatfield Township caused a bomb scare on Wednesday, police say.

According to Hatfield Township police, officers responded to the Wawa on the 100 block of Bethlehem Pike around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a suspicious package left unattended outside the store.

When officers arrived, the found a large package wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper, leaning up against a metal support pole near the store’s entrance.

Police evacuated the store and cordoned off the area in an abundance of caution.

When the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad arrived and assessed the situation, they determined the package was not a threat to public safety.

Police say the package was a Christmas present that consisted of a battery-powered toy set that was inadvertently left behind by a customer who was loading items into their vehicle.