WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch In Effect Until 7 p.m.
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers, Wawa

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

HATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Christmas present left outside a Wawa in Hatfield Township caused a bomb scare on Wednesday, police say.

According to Hatfield Township police, officers responded to the Wawa on the 100 block of Bethlehem Pike around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a suspicious package left unattended outside the store.

Jackpot For Last Mega Millions Drawing Of Year Up To $370 Million

When officers arrived, the found a large package wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper, leaning up against a metal support pole near the store’s entrance.

Police evacuated the store and cordoned off the area in an abundance of caution.

When the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad arrived and assessed the situation, they determined the package was not a threat to public safety.

Police Chief Finds Source Of Mysterious Music Plaguing Towns Along Delaware River For Months

Police say the package was a Christmas present that consisted of a battery-powered toy set that was inadvertently left behind by a customer who was loading items into their vehicle.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s