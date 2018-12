Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The last Mega Millions jackpot this year is a big one as it’s now up to $370 million.

Friday night’s jackpot is the largest prize ever offered on the last drawing day of the year. The game started in 2002.

This past year has been a history-making year for Mega Millions.

The game crossed the $1 billion threshold for the first time in October.

The drawing is at 11 p.m.