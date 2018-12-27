Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

STONE HARBOR, N.J. (CBS) — An interesting discovery was made in Cape May County. Shifting sands on a Stone Harbor beach revealed what is thought to be a sunken ship from the 19th century.

A local historian believes the 25-foot-long vessel was the D. H. Ingraham, a schooner heading to Richmond, Virginia loaded with a shipment of limes.

Newspaper stories from 1886 tell of five crew members rescued from the ship after a fire broke out on board.