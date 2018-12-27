WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch In Effect From 5 a.m. To 7 p.m. Friday
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey, Stone Harbor

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

STONE HARBOR, N.J. (CBS) — An interesting discovery was made in Cape May County. Shifting sands on a Stone Harbor beach revealed what is thought to be a sunken ship from the 19th century.

A local historian believes the 25-foot-long vessel was the D. H. Ingraham, a schooner heading to Richmond, Virginia loaded with a shipment of limes.

Philadelphia Announces Parking Restrictions, Road Closures For Mummers Parade

Newspaper stories from 1886 tell of five crew members rescued from the ship after a fire broke out on board.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s