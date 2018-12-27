Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is gearing up for the Mummers Parade on New Year’s Day. On Thursday, the city announced parking restrictions and road closures relating to the parade.

See below for the road closures and parking restrictions that could affect you. Click here for more information about the parade route.

Road Closures & Parking Restrictions

Thursday, December 27, 2018

Parking is prohibited from 6:00PM on December 27, 2018 through 7:00AM on January 2, 2019, on the east side of 15th Street from JFK Blvd. to South Penn Square.

Friday, December 28, 2018

Two east travel lanes on 15th Street will be closed from JFK Blvd. to Market Street from 10:00AM-12:00PM for equipment load-in. 15th Street may be closed completely for short intervals during this time frame if necessary.

Parking is prohibited from 2:00AM on December 28, 2018 through 7:00AM on January 2, 2019, on the west side of 15th Street from JFK Blvd. to Market and Market to Ranstead Street.

Saturday, December 29, 2018 and Sunday, December 30, 2018

Two east travel lanes on 15th Street from JFK Blvd. to S. Penn Square will be closed for television compound setup starting at 10:00AM on December 29, 2018. Closure to remain in place until 12:00PM on January 2.

From 6:00AM-4:00PM, 15th Street from JFK Blvd. to Chestnut Street and Market Street from 15th Street to 16th Street will be closed.

Starting at 4:00PM, Market Street will partially re-open east of 15th Street and 15th Street will partially re-open south of JFK Boulevard until 3:00AM on January 1st.

Parking is prohibited from 4:00AM on December 31, 2018 through 8:00PM on January 1, 2019, on West Market Street from 15th Street to 20th Street & JFK Blvd from 15th Street to 21st Street.

Tuesday, January 1, 2019

From 3:00AM until the event conclusion, Market Street from 15th to 16th Street, 15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street and JFK Boulevard from 15th Street to 21st Street will be closed.

From 7:00AM until the event conclusion, Broad Street from S. Penn Square (parade route) and Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street (dispersal area) will be closed.

Vehicular traffic will not be permitted to cross Broad Street while the parade is in progress. Delays can be expected during the course of the event. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time in areas near the event. Please refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow and is illegal.

Additional Parking Restrictions on January 1, 2019

Temporary No Parking Zones on January 1, 2019 from 2:00AM-7:00PM (Both sides of street unless noted):

JFK Blvd from Juniper to 15th Street (SOUTH SIDE)

JFK Blvd from Broad to 16th Street

Juniper Street from JFK to South Penn Square

South Penn Square from Juniper to 16th Street (SOUTH SIDE)

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th to 19th Street

North Broad Street from Cherry to JFK Blvd (WEST SIDE)

15th Street from Race to JFK Blvd

16th Street from Chestnut to Race

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow

18th Street from Race to Ludlow

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut

Cherry Street from 15th to 17th

Arch Street from 15th to 17th

Washington Ave from 12th to 18th

Broad Street from Arch to Ellsworth

Parking is prohibited from 4:00AM to 8:00PM on 15th Street from Arch Street to JFK Blvd.

Parking is prohibited from 4:00AM to 2:00PM on Chestnut Street, from 16th to 18th Streets.

Parking is prohibited from 6:00AM to 8:00PM on the 1500 block of Ranstead Street.