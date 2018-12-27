Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some members of Philadelphia’s Building Trades are sounding the alarm about construction projects in the city. On Thursday, they used one new apartment complex in Old City as an example of a potential public safety issue.

The Philadelphia Building Trades leaders held a news conference Thursday morning in front of a construction project nearby.

The organization wanted to point out concerns about that particular project — a new apartment building along Race Street.

Today, it has pictures that allegedly show mold issues throughout the project.

The leaders said they were using this project to show a start to being more active in 2019 — active at highlighting projects around the city that have potential safety violations or are doing shoddy work.

A catalyst for that, representatives say, is the recent building collapse in North Philly.

Building Trades leaders say they submitted safety violations through 311 shortly before the collapse happened.

No one was killed in that collapse, but two construction workers were hospitalized and, at one point, were in critical condition.