PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two people were rescued after a building collapsed in North Philadelphia on Friday morning. Firefighters responded to Ridge and Girard Aveunes just after 11:30 a.m.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says two people were in the area of an excavation adjacent to a building, when it “slid into the excavation,” trapping and pinning the victims.

Both were conscious when rescued and transported to a local hospital.

The area has been evacuated.

L&I is on the scene making sure adjacent buildings are safe.

No further information is available at this time.

