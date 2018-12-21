Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two people were rescued after a building collapsed in North Philadelphia on Friday morning. Firefighters responded to Ridge and Girard Aveunes just after 11:30 a.m.
Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says two people were in the area of an excavation adjacent to a building, when it “slid into the excavation,” trapping and pinning the victims.
Both were conscious when rescued and transported to a local hospital.
The area has been evacuated.
L&I is on the scene making sure adjacent buildings are safe.
No further information is available at this time.
