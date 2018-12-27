Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He wasn’t a dancer but he got down on one knee Thursday at a special performance of “The Nutcracker” at the Pennsylvania Ballet. An audience member popped the question.

Shehriyar Mehershehi asked his girlfriend, Alisha Alie to marry him.

“He just went down, he said absolutely nothing — absolutely nothing — but he went down and I’m just happy because I love him so much,” Alie said.

The proposal happened during the show’s intermission. Thursday was the future bride’s birthday.

The couple met at her work place.

“I saw her and I was like, ‘this is the girl I want,’ and honestly, she’s a dream girl for me,” Mehershehi said.

This was the first time they’ve seen a performance of “The Nutcracker.”