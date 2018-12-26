Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help catching a man who allegedly stole a dog while posing as an animal control worker.

Police say on Dec. 23, a man was walking his three dogs when a loose pit bull began attacking the dogs. The 65-year-old man was unable to stop the attack, which left one of his dogs dead.

The other two ran off with their leashes attached to them.

The man called 911 and later, two men and a woman arrived at the scene, claiming to be from animal control. The pictured man took possession of the attacking pit bull and fled without obtaining any information from the man.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the subject, call Wilmington Police at (302) 654-5151.