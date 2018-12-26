Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person was injured during a shooting inside a grocery store in North Philadelphia, according to police. The shooting happened inside a grocery store on the 2600 block of Germantown Ave just after 3:39 p.m.

Officials say a man wearing a gray hoodie and red pants attempted to rob the store at gunpoint. The suspect shot a customer in the left thigh.

Officials Plan Emergency Meeting To Discuss NJ Wrestler Forced To Cut Dreadlocks

The victim was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.