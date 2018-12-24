Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Need a last-minute stocking stuffer? Tuesday’s jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing is $321 million.

There were no big winners on Friday night so the lottery jackpot rolled over.

This is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever offered on Christmas Day.

Chosen 300 Ministries Hosts Christmas Eve Dinner, Toy Giveaway For Families In Need

By the way, October’s $1.5 billion jackpot is still unclaimed. The single ticket was sold in South Carolina.