PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia ministry on a mission to help the homeless and the hungry is doing their part to spread joy this Christmas Eve.

Not everyone has somewhere to go for the holidays. And Christmas can be especially tough if you don’t have the cash for presents.

The Chosen 300 Ministries is making sure those who need a little help this Christmas leave with full stomachs and smiling little faces.

“They’re either homeless, some of them are coming out of homes dealing with food insufficiency, have multiple challenges in their life, trying to figure out ‘how do I pay my rent?” Chosen 300 Ministries executive director Brian Jenkins said.

This is the 22nd year the church has held its Christmas Eve meal and gift giveaway.

“There’s not a lot of things that they have for the children this year, around this area, so this is something really nice for them,” Amenah McFadden said.

As volunteers work to spread some cheer during Christmas time, they’re hoping guests keep Jesus in mind.

Though the worship center enjoys having this event each year, they need their own Christmas miracle. They need $52,500 by Jan. 2 for a new roof.

If not, the church will have to close its doors. You can donate to the Chosen 300 Ministries through PayPal here.