PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When you have a question, you usually go to Google. Now we’re learning what people are searching for around Christmas.

satelliteinternet tracked the most popular Christmas searches by each state.

In both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, people were interested in “Planet Fitness hours.” Maybe they want to get an early start on those New Year’s resolutions.

In Delaware, the most popular search was for “NFL scores.”

Some other great searches: