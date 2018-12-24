  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When you have a question, you usually go to Google. Now we’re learning what people are searching for around Christmas.

satelliteinternet tracked the most popular Christmas searches by each state.

Philadelphia’s Christmas Village Has Officially Closed For The Season

In both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, people were interested in “Planet Fitness hours.” Maybe they want to get an early start on those New Year’s resolutions.

In Delaware, the most popular search was for “NFL scores.”

Some other great searches:

  • “Tinder” — Rhode Island
  • “Where to buy coal” — Ohio
  • “Is the Grinch real?” — Texas
