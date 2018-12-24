  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:Christmas, Christmas Village, Local, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Christmas Village at LOVE Park has officially closed for the season. Crowds were out in full force Monday morning to get their hands on some last minute artisanal goods or maybe just some mulled wine.

This year’s open market featured over 80 vendors and a new beer garden.

It was the 11th year for the Christmas Village.

Organizers are already looking for vendors for next year’s event.

