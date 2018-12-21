Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager was pistol-whipped by a robber who stole his bike in Center City. Now, police are hoping the public can help identify the attacker.

Philadelphia Police believe this man stole a 14-year-old boy’s bike on the SEPTA subway concourse at 200 South Broad Street last Friday just before 7 p.m.

Police say the suspect pulled a gun on the teen and pistol-whipped him three times when he refused to give up his bike.

The teen is recovering from lacerations to his face.

If you have any information about the incident, call police.