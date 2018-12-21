  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMMade in Hollywood
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, philadelphia, Septa

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager was pistol-whipped by a robber who stole his bike in Center City. Now, police are hoping the public can help identify the attacker.

Philadelphia Police believe this man stole a 14-year-old boy’s bike on the SEPTA subway concourse at 200 South Broad Street last Friday just before 7 p.m.

septa bike thief Police Searching For Man Who Pistol Whipped 14 Year Old Boy And Stole His Bike

Credit: CBS3

Police say the suspect pulled a gun on the teen and pistol-whipped him three times when he refused to give up his bike.

High School Wrestler Forced By Referee To Cut Off Dreadlocks Before Match

The teen is recovering from lacerations to his face.

If you have any information about the incident, call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s