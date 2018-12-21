Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Jersey athletic officials are investigating after a white referee forced a black Buena Regional High School wrestler to cut off his dreadlocks before a match. The incident went viral throughout social media.

SNJ Today reports the referee wouldn’t allow Andrew Johnson to wrestle with a cover over his dreadlocks. According to the report, Buena coaches argued with the referee’s decision, but when the ref started the injury time clock, Andrew decided to have his dreadlocks cut so he could wrestle.

Epitome of a team player ⬇️ A referee wouldn't allow Andrew Johnson of Buena @brhschiefs to wrestle with a cover over his dreadlocks. It was either an impromptu haircut, or a forfeit. Johnson chose the haircut, then won by sudden victory in OT to help spark Buena to a win. pic.twitter.com/f6JidKNKoI — Mike Frankel (@MikeFrankelSNJ) December 20, 2018

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association said in a statement they have been in contact with school officials for incident reports, and that they have also have requested a report from the referee involved.

“In addition — and as per its formal sportsmanship policy — the NJSIAA has provided initial information to the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights and will continue to send updates as they become available,” the organization said in a statement.

There are regulations regarding hair length and legal hair covers for wrestlers and the association is working to determine whether an infraction occurred.

The association also said the referee should not be assigned to any other event until the matter is resolved.

“As a precautionary measure, given the degree of attention being focused on this matter, the NJSIAA will recommend to chapter officials that the referee in question not be assigned to any event until this matter has been reviewed more thoroughly in order to avoid potential distractions for the competing wrestlers,” the organization said in a statement.

Andrew ended up winning his match in overtime.

Eyewitness News has reached out to all parties involved for comment.