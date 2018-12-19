Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) — The ex-boyfriend of “Jersey Shore” star Jenni “JWoww” Farley is accused of trying to extort thousands of dollars from her. Toms River Police say Thomas Lippolis was arrested Wednesday.

According to police, Lippolis attempted to extort $25,000 from Farley in exchange for not divulging secrets about her to the media.

Police say Farley’s publicist initially received a phone call from Lippolis demanding the money.

Farley and Lippolis dated for nearly a year around 10 years ago.

Lippolis has been charged with extortion.

It hasn’t been an easy time for Farley recently as she filed a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, Roger Mathews, following a fight.