Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jenni “JWoww” Farley, known for her role on MTV’s hit show “Jersey Shore,” has filed a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, Roger Mathews. The restraining order came on the heels of a fight between the couple that had occurred Thursday.

In a series of 11 videos posted on Instagram overnight, Mathews alleges Farley repeatedly addressed contentious relationship issues in front of their children. A couple of those videos were filmed from the back of a police cruiser.

“My ex cannot control her emotions in front of our children,” Mathews says in in a more recent video shared Friday morning. He also alleges that he’s taken to using social media as a platform to share his version of events since Farley has “made our children pawns.”

During the series of videos, Mathews explains that the police arrived to their home during an initial fight earlier Thursday, after which, he left the family’s home to work on a podcast with a friend.

When he returned later that night, Mathews explains that he was awoken from sleep by a police officer to serve the restraining order and escort him out of the home.

Mathews said that he believes that Farley hasn’t been interested in reconciliation because publicity and money could be a factor. He alleges that the divorce will be featured in the Jersey Shore and that Farley wanted $70,000 for the topic in negotiations.

Farley responded to the allegations and news by sharing a public statement from her rep.

The statement reads, “While Jenni has refrained from making any public statements relating to her impending divorce, in light of recent events we have decided to make an official statement. Certain events transpired last night which lead Jenni to involve the authorities, as she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children to do so. Any statements and social media posts depicting anything to the contrary are entirely false, misleading and intentionally designed to cast Jenni in a negative light.”

Farley’s statement also asserts that she is proud to be a “hard working parent who provides for her children” and asks for privacy.