PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a bond that will never be broken. Some members of the 2008 Philadelphia Phillies’ championship team made the trip to Mexico to celebrate Chase Utley’s 40th birthday.

Former Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard shared photos to social media from The Man’s birthday as Cole Hamels and Pat Burrell also took part in the festivities.

“Always great hanging with these guys. Love em,” the former MVP tweeted.

The former Phillies second baseman and his wife, Jennifer Utley, also shared photos to their Instagram accounts, with one photo showing a silver fox — Utley’s nickname with the Los Angeles Dodgers — wearing a “full time dad” hat.

Utley retired after 16 seasons in the majors. The Phillies will honor Utley at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, June 21.