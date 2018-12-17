Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

EDDYSTONE, Pa. (CBS) — A secret Santa is spreading holiday cheer in Eddystone, Delaware County. Someone paid off the layaway for dozens of customers at Walmart.

The secret Santa paid off about $25,000 worth of bills.

An average of $300 was saved by each person.

The secret Santa will stay secret because the person has chosen to remain anonymous.