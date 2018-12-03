Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A secret Santa brought the spirit of Christmas to a Walmart in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania on Sunday. Officials say that a person walked into the Walmart Supercenter with a check to pay for all of the items in layaway.

“They told us that they picked a new Walmart each year and this just happened to be one they selected this year to give back,” a spokesperson for Walmart tells Eyewitness News.

The total of all the layaway items came to $28,442.04.

This act of giving isn’t the first of its kind though. In recent years, a trend has cropped up of different people playing Secret Santa and paying for gifts held on layaway at stores.

Last year, a secret Santa spent $40,000 paying for all the items at a Walmart in Everett, Pennsylvania.

More recently, in June 2018, a secret Santa spent over $1 million to buy toys from Toys R’ Us and donated them.