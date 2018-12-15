Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBS) — A baby boy from Wilmington, Delaware was found dead inside a New York City hotel early Saturday morning. The NYPD says two women were taken into custody at the scene.

Police say 4-month-old Dominic Greene was found inside Hotel Pennsylvania unconscious and unresponsive shortly after 1 a.m. The boy was transported to NYU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Woman Raped At Gunpoint Inside Car In University City: Police

Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma when the baby was found.

CBS New York reports Dominic’s 24-year-old stepsister and a 26-year-old woman are in police custody.

The women were trying to book a room at the hotel, across the street from Madison Square Garden, police said. A hotel employee noticed that the boy wasn’t moving and called 911.

The women were practically incoherent when officers arrived, and drugs were found at the scene, police said. Neither woman was the boy’s mother.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police: Man’s Body Found In Car Fully Engulfed In Flames In Hamilton Township

Police are continuing to investigate the baby’s death.