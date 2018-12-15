Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Hamilton Township are investigating after the body of a man was found inside of a car that was on fire Friday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire at approximately 5:58 p.m. on the 4400 block of the Black Horse Pike.

When they arrived, they made the discovery of the deceased man. The victim has not been identified.