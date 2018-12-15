  • CBS 3On Air

ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Hamilton Township are investigating after the body of a man was found inside of a car that was on fire Friday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire at approximately 5:58 p.m. on the 4400 block of the Black Horse Pike.

When they arrived, they made the discovery of the deceased man. The victim has not been identified.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department at 609-625-2700 x 1.

