BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Police are searching for two men who used counterfeit money to make a large purchase at a Walmart in Evesham Township. The two men reportedly entered the Walmart on Route 70 and made a $720 purchase with counterfeit $100, $50, and $20 bills.

Officials say the two men then left in an unknown silver 4-door vehicle.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org.