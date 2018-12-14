BREAKING:Eagles' Carson Wentz Dealing With Stress Injury In Back That 'Evolved Over Time,' Questionable For Sunday's Game
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Police are searching for two men who used counterfeit money to make a large purchase at a Walmart in Evesham Township. The two men reportedly entered the Walmart on Route 70 and made a $720 purchase with counterfeit $100, $50, and $20 bills.

Officials say the two men then left in an unknown silver 4-door vehicle.

Walmart Counterfeit Suspects Police: 2 Men Use $720 Worth Of Counterfeit Bills At New Jersey Walmart

Credit: CBS3

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org.

