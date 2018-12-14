Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A homeless veteran involved in an alleged GoFundMe scam that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars is being released from jail. Johnny Bobbitt Jr. is accused of being part of the $400,000 GoFundMe scam.

Burlington County prosecutors say Bobbitt conspired with Katelyn McClure and her boyfriend, Mark D’Amico.

McClure and D’Amico surrendered to authorities in November and were released. Philadelphia Police said Bobbitt was arrested on Nov. 15 in the city by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

McClure and D’Amico started the fundraising campaign last year after claiming that Bobbitt gave McClure his last $20 to buy gas, according to authorities. The effort raised $400,000.

Johnny Bobbitt Jr, Philadelphia man accused as being part of $400,000 GoFundMe scam, being released from jail today. Will have more on @CBSPhilly at noon. pic.twitter.com/vHj9MCxPVB — Alicia Nieves (@NievesReporting) December 14, 2018

All three were with theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception.

According to authorities, D’Amico and McClure had known Bobbitt for at least a month before launching the GoFundMe in Novemeber 2017, and had become acquainted with Bobbitt during their frequent trips to a local gambling casino.

The fundraising campaign raised nearly $403,000 through over 14,000 donors. GoFundMe says all donors will receive a full refund.