PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The woman and homeless man involved in a GoFundMe that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars have been arrested.

CBS3 can confirm that Katelyn McClure was taken into custody by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday. Philadelphia Police said Thursday homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt was arrested in the city by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

McClure has been charged with theft by deception and conspiracy.

McClure and her boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, started the fundraising campaign last year after Bobbitt gave McClure his last $20 to buy gas. The effort raised $400,000.

Bobbitt later accused the couple of withholding the money.

In September, a search warrant was executed at the couple’s Bordentown home. Investigators took evidence bags out of their home and authorities also towed away a black BMW.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina is holding a news conference at 2 p.m. to discuss the case.