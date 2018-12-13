Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Sixers unveiled their fifth and final uniform for the 2018-19 season Wednesday. The team will sport the new look on Christmas Day against the Boston Celtics. The Earned Edition uniform features some qualities from the “Rocky” movies.

The white uniform has 13 stars that symbolize the boxing ring where Rocky Balboa first fought Apollo Creed. The waistband trim on the shorts is red, white, and blue inspired by Rocky’s championship belt.

Eagles’ Carson Wentz Dealing With Back Injury, Status For Sunday’s Game Up In Air

The Sixers also honored the city’s fans heart and determination by embroidering the phrase “Philadelphia, USA” on the lower left hem of the jersey.

The Earn Edition uniform was designed for the 16 teams who made the 2017-18 playoffs.