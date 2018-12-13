BREAKING:Man Who Killed Teen In Chester County Road Rage Shooting Sentenced To 20 To 40 Years In Prison
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:InstaStory, Local TV, sixers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Sixers unveiled their fifth and final uniform for the 2018-19 season Wednesday. The team will sport the new look on Christmas Day against the Boston Celtics. The Earned Edition uniform features some qualities from the “Rocky” movies.

The white uniform has 13 stars that symbolize the boxing ring where Rocky Balboa first fought Apollo Creed. The waistband trim on the shorts is red, white, and blue inspired by Rocky’s championship belt.

sixers jersey Sixers To Wear 5th, Final Uniform On Christmas Day

Credit: Sixers

Eagles’ Carson Wentz Dealing With Back Injury, Status For Sunday’s Game Up In Air

The Sixers also honored the city’s fans heart and determination by embroidering the phrase “Philadelphia, USA” on the lower left hem of the jersey.

The Earn Edition uniform was designed for the 16 teams who made the 2017-18 playoffs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s