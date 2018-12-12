Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One year after tearing his ACL, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with a new injury that could put his status in jeopardy. Head coach Doug Pederson revealed Wednesday that Wentz is dealing with back soreness.

“Carson has a little bit of back soreness, tightness, so we’re going to rest him today, continue to evaluate him and make sure he’s good,” said Pederson.

Pederson said Wentz’s injury wasn’t related to the game against the Dallas Cowboys and that it’s been something the quarterback has been dealing with.

“Sometimes he just gets a little sore and a little tight so we’re just going to rest him today and evaluate him further,” said Pederson.

Pederson would not say if Wentz would play Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

Wentz missed the first two games of the season as he was still recovering from last year’s injury. If Wentz is unable to go, Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will start.