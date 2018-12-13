Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A Pennsylvania woman and her dog — ironically named Bear — are recovering after a bear attacked the woman outsider of her home and dragged her more than 80 yards.

The attack happened Wednesday in Muncy Creek Township, which is located about 16 miles east of Williamsport.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says Melinda Lebarron was outside with her dog when the bear attacked.

Game Warden Supervisor Mike Steingraber says the woman was able to free herself and call for help.

According to a GoFundMe, Lebarron “is going to need multiple surgeries.”

A separate GoFundMe has been set up for Bear, a chihuahua mix, who was injured while trying to protect Lebarron.

It is unclear why the bear attacked. Steingraber says it may have been attracted to deer parts from a recent hunting trip that was near the home.

Game wardens are now searching for the bear, and multiple bear traps have been set up.

The bear will be euthanized once caught.

(©Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)