NEWTOWN, Conn. (CBS BOSTON) – Sandy Hook Elementary School was evacuated and eventually dismissed for the day after a bomb threat was called in on the sixth anniversary of a mass shooting that left 26 people dead.
Newtown Police said the school received a bomb threat around 9 a.m. Students evacuated the building.
Though police determined the threat was not credible, students were dismissed for the day.
On Dec. 14, 2012, a gunman opened fire at the elementary school, killing 26 students and staff members.
“Please stand with our community as we attempt to survive another tragic anniversary,” Newtown Action Alliance, a non-profit organization formed after the shooting, posted on Facebook.
