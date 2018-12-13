Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Carson Wentz’s injury appears to be more serious than just back soreness. Multiple reports say the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has a broken back and won’t play Sunday.

Wentz sat out the open portion of practice on Thursday because of his back injury, increasing the possibility Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will start for the Eagles at the Rams on Sunday.

Two people familiar with the quarterback’s injury confirmed reports to The Associated Press that Wentz has a fractured vertebrae, but no definitive determination has been made regarding his status, pending further evaluation.

Wentz reportedly won’t play Sunday and could possibly miss the rest of the season, however, he won’t need surgery and the injury will heal on its own.

Foles hasn’t taken a snap in a game since Week 2. He took over in Week 14 last season after Wentz tore two ligaments in his left knee. Foles led Philadelphia to its first NFL title since 1960 and started the first two games this season, going 1-1.

Wentz has 3,074 yards passing, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games this season after finishing third in the NFL MVP voting last year. He has career highs in passer rating (102.2) and completion rate (69.6 percent).

Foles is 21-12 as a starter, including playoffs, in two stints with Philadelphia.

