SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County family paid tribute to an iconic Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl play on their Christmas tree.

The Gorman family, of Springfield, decorated their tree with ornaments that matched the “Philly Special” play where quarterback Nick Foles caught a touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton in Super Bowl 52 against the New England Patriots.

Rosie Gorman told CBS Philly that her sons, 22-year-old Mark and 20-year-old Nick, made the X’s and O’s ornaments to match the “Philly Special,” while her husband, Mark Gorman, made the Lombardi Trophy that tops the tree.

“I like to do different themes for our Christmas tree every year and wanted to do something to keep both boys interested in decorating the family Christmas tree since they are getting older,” she told CBS Philly.

Rosie Gorman said her husband and sons were into the idea and worked on it immediately.

“It was fun and what the holiday season is all about,” she said.