BREAKING:95-Year-Old Woman Dies From Hypothermia Inside Allentown Home
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eagles 2018, InstaStory, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County family paid tribute to an iconic Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl play on their Christmas tree.

The Gorman family, of Springfield, decorated their tree with ornaments that matched the “Philly Special” play where quarterback Nick Foles caught a touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton in Super Bowl 52 against the New England Patriots.

Eagles’ Divisional Hopes Evaporate In Heartbreaking Overtime Loss To Cowboys

Rosie Gorman told CBS Philly that her sons, 22-year-old Mark and 20-year-old Nick, made the X’s and O’s ornaments to match the “Philly Special,” while her husband, Mark Gorman, made the Lombardi Trophy that tops the tree.

christmas tree philly special Delaware County Family Pays Tribute To Eagles Philly Special Super Bowl Play On Christmas Tree

“I like to do different themes for our Christmas tree every year and wanted to do something to keep both boys interested in decorating the family Christmas tree since they are getting older,” she told CBS Philly.

Eagles’ Chris Long Nominated For Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year Award

Rosie Gorman said her husband and sons were into the idea and worked on it immediately.

“It was fun and what the holiday season is all about,” she said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s