PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long has been nominated for a prestigious honor. The NFL announced Thursday that Long is a finalist for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The award is given to the player who best represents the league’s commitment to philanthropy and community impact.

This past year, Long created the First Quarter for Literacy program, which provides under-served families in Philadelphia and nationwide with free books, literacy resources and mentoring services. Long also donated 100 percent of his first four game checks to the program and also developed six “Chris Long Book Nooks” that serve as neighborhood reading areas for local families.

In 2015, Long established the Chris Long Foundation which focuses on clean water, military appreciation, homelessness and youth.

“It’s an honor to be named the Eagles 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee and to be in the company of 31 of my peers that have proven their commitment and dedication to bettering their communities,” Long said in a statement. “I’m humbled by this recognition and energized to continue to improve the lives of those most at risk at home and around the world.”

Fans can vote by using #WPMOYChallenge on Twitter with their favorite nominee’s last name between Dec. 6 and Jan. 13.

Click here for more information.