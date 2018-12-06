BREAKING:Man Being Evicted Kills 92-Year-Old Homeowner, 2 Others In Tioga-Nicetown Home, Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chris Long, Eagles 2018, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long has been nominated for a prestigious honor. The NFL announced Thursday that Long is a finalist for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Sixers’ Markelle Fultz Could Deal With ‘Long-Term Chronic Pain,’ Patient Warns

The award is given to the player who best represents the league’s commitment to philanthropy and community impact.

This past year, Long created the First Quarter for Literacy program, which provides under-served families in Philadelphia and nationwide with free books, literacy resources and mentoring services. Long also donated 100 percent of his first four game checks to the program and also developed six “Chris Long Book Nooks” that serve as neighborhood reading areas for local families.

In 2015, Long established the Chris Long Foundation which focuses on clean water, military appreciation, homelessness and youth.

“It’s an honor to be named the Eagles 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee and to be in the company of 31 of my peers that have proven their commitment and dedication to bettering their communities,” Long said in a statement. “I’m humbled by this recognition and energized to continue to improve the lives of those most at risk at home and around the world.”

Eagles’ Season Comes Down To Sunday In Dallas

Fans can vote by using #WPMOYChallenge on Twitter with their favorite nominee’s last name between Dec. 6 and Jan. 13.

Click here for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s