PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a great day to be an Eagles fan. The Birds beat Washington 28-13 Monday night to keep their playoff hopes alive.

And next up, a battle for first place in the NFC East with the red-hot Cowboys in a game Sportsradio WIP’s Angelo Cataldi calls the biggest since the Super Bowl.

“This team — the Eagles team with all the weapons, including now Golden Tate and Darren Sproles being back — they can match any defense because they’re explosive,” Cataldi said. “And they got the quarterback [Carson Wentz] that can run them. And now we’re going to see if they can take this and run with it through the next four weeks and get into the playoffs. So it was an encouraging night for Eagles fans. Now we face the Cowboys and that’s the whole season.”

Sparked by a Week 10 win over the Eagles, the Cowboys are riding a four-game win streak. That includes an impressive win Thursday over the lethal New Orleans Saints.

Entering Sunday’s game in Dallas, the Eagles sit one game back in the NFC East and a half game back of the Minnesota Vikings for the final Wild Card spot.

But to get to here, the Eagles had to win Monday night. Just a few weeks ago, people were really down in the dumps about the Eagles this season — especially being the reigning Super Bowl champions.

But after last night’s win, fans are reinvigorated and are still holding out hope that the Eagles can win the division.

“It’s been an up-and-down season, but once we win out, we’re going to the playoffs baby. And from the playoffs, we’re going to the Super Bowl,” Eagles fan Zedick Nickerson said.