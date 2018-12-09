Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Most pets shed and it often times isn’t too much of a nuisance. However, sometimes depending on environment, diet, and other factors pets will shed more. In this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson explains signs your pet’s coat is shedding in an ordinary manner or if the shedding is excessive.

Carol Erickson says pets will shed lightly and regularly throughout the year. Dogs, especially those kept indoors, will shed often as to acclimate to the season. It’s perfectly normal and not necessarily excessive depending on the breed of the pet. Stress, poor nutrition, thyroid disease, Cushing’s disease can contribute to more frequent shedding. If you are concerned about how much your pet is shedding, Carol explains that you should take your pet to a vet for a check-up. A new study from the University of Sydney found that chocolate labs, due to the nature of recessive genes, have shorter lifespans than black or yellow-coated Labradors.