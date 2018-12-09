  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMEyewitness News Sunday
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS 3 Pet Project, Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Most pets shed and it often times isn’t too much of a nuisance. However, sometimes depending on environment, diet, and other factors pets will shed more.   In this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson explains signs your pet’s coat is shedding in an ordinary manner or if the shedding is excessive.

Carol Erickson says pets will shed lightly and regularly throughout the year. Dogs, especially those kept indoors,  will shed often as to acclimate to the season. It’s perfectly normal and not necessarily excessive depending on the breed of the pet. Stress, poor nutrition, thyroid disease, Cushing’s disease can contribute to more frequent shedding. If you are concerned about how much your pet is shedding, Carol explains that you should take your pet to a vet for a check-up. A new study from the University of Sydney found that chocolate labs, due to the nature of recessive genes, have shorter lifespans than black or yellow-coated Labradors.

pet project Understanding Winter Shedding For Dogs And Cats

Credit: CBS3

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s