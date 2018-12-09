  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer shot a dog Sunday evening after police received a call of three pit bulls gaining entry into a neighbor’s yard and attacking their dog.

The incident occurred at 5:08 p.m. when police answered the call of three pit bulls attacking a family’s dog on the 2900 block of Hicks Street in North Philadelphia.

The officer fired, hitting one dog.

The three attacking dogs were contained in the backyard and the owner of the attacked dog is on the location.

No civilians or officers were injured.

