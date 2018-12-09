Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is recovering after he was stabbed by a stranger aboard a SEPTA trolley in University City. The incident happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. at 39th and Spruce Streets.

Police believe the attack was random as passengers and driver of the trolley say they did not see the two men interact prior to the attack.

The 39-year-old victim was stabbed in the neck, chest, and shoulder.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

A suspect has been arrested.