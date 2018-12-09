  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two northbound lanes on Roosevelt Boulevard will be closed Monday morning, which is expected to cause delays during the evening rush hour, officials say. The Philadelphia Water Department will be shutting down the right and center lanes at North 2nd Street to investigate a leak on a water main.

The lanes are expected to close around 10 a.m. Monday, but officials warn of delays in the evening rush hour, depending what the source of the leak reveals.

An update on the duration of repairs will be provided Monday afternoon.

