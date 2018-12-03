BREAKING:Flyers Select Chuck Fletcher As New General Manager, Sources Confirm To CBS3
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hootie and the Blowfish want to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album “Cracked Rear View” with their fans. The band announced Monday they are releasing a new album and will be going on a 44-city tour this spring.

The ‘Group Therapy Tour’ featuring the Bearnaked Ladies kicks off May 30 in Virginia.

On Heels Of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Success, Queen Announces Tour With Philly Stop

They will perform in Camden at the BB&T Pavilion on Sunday, July 28.

Tickets go on sale Friday Dec. 7.

