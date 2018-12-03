NEW YORK - AUGUST 8: (L-R) Golfer John Daly poses with Hootie and the Blowfish band members Jim "Soni" Sonefeld, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker and Mark Bryan as they attend a listening party for their new CD "Looking for Lucky" at Local 1 August 8, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hootie and the Blowfish want to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album “Cracked Rear View” with their fans. The band announced Monday they are releasing a new album and will be going on a 44-city tour this spring.

The ‘Group Therapy Tour’ featuring the Bearnaked Ladies kicks off May 30 in Virginia.

It's crazy to think that next year, #CrackedRearView will be 25! It's time to celebrate… with you! We're hitting the road on the #GroupTherapyTour in 2019 w/ our friends @BarenakedLadies. For 1st access to the pre-sale NOW, sign up for our email list at https://t.co/QRKIvCpGwn pic.twitter.com/07KBm65abA — HootieAndTheBlowfish (@HootieTweets) December 3, 2018

They will perform in Camden at the BB&T Pavilion on Sunday, July 28.

Tickets go on sale Friday Dec. 7.