NEW YORK - AUGUST 8: (L-R) Golfer John Daly poses with Hootie and the Blowfish band members Jim "Soni" Sonefeld, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker and Mark Bryan as they attend a listening party for their new CD "Looking for Lucky" at Local 1 August 8, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hootie and the Blowfish want to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album “Cracked Rear View” with their fans. The band announced Monday they are releasing a new album and will be going on a 44-city tour this spring.
The ‘Group Therapy Tour’ featuring the Bearnaked Ladies kicks off May 30 in Virginia.
They will perform in Camden at the BB&T Pavilion on Sunday, July 28.
Tickets go on sale Friday Dec. 7.